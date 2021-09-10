Assam: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death In Brahmaputra

Two minor girls, aged between 6-7 years, have drowned to death in the river Brahmaputra in Dergaon near Hutar village under Majuli district.

As per reports, both the minor girls have gone towards the bank to play and somehow slept and fell into the river.

Local people in the area recovered the bodies of the two girls from the river and handed them to their parents. Both the girls are neighbours.

Earlier this week, a ferry capsized in Nimati Ghat carrying around 92 passengers following a head on collision. Rescue operations are still on.