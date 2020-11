Assam recorded 202 new coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the active cases to 4799.

The new cases were detected out of 24350 tests conducted today, and Kamrup recorded 33 out of this number. The active cases rate is 2.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, 771 patients were discharged today, while, 204076 cases have been recovered. The recovery rate is 97.25 per cent.

The death toll of the state stood at 957.

The total caseload of Assam is 209835.