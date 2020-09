Assam reported 2684 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total active COVID-19 caseload in the state has surged to 25948.

In the last 24 hours, 37066 tests were done out of which Kamrup Metro recorded 618 cases, Cachar (174), Dibrugarh (157) and Jorhat (141)

Meanwhile, 85458 recoveries were made while 315 deaths have been recorded.

111724 total cases have been registered to date.