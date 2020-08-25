Assam: 28 Artists’ Join BJP

A total of 28 artists of Assam including Flutist Deepak Sarma, Singer Simanta Shekhar and others joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

The artists’ joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP, Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass at state BJP headquarter in Hengrabari.

Other than Simanta Shekhar and Deepak Sarma, the other artists’ who joined the party are: Actor Pranjit Das, Reba Phukan, Pranjana Dutta, Pankaj Ingti (Choreographer), Birina Pathak (Singer), Joy Chakraborty (Singer), Dreemly Gogoi (Bihuwati), Pal Phukan (Actor), Kabindra Das (vocalist), Pallab Paban Bora (Actor), Sudipta Bharadwaj (Singer), Arohan Bordoloi (Singer), Bijoy Kashyap (Music Director), Prasanna Baruah (Flutist), Rittika Hazarika (Fashion Designer), Kishore Das (Actor), Siddhanta Kalita (Actor), Dhruba Kashyap (Actor), Bikash Bhradwaj (Actor), Jayashree Goswami (Actor/Designer), Pratima Devi (Singer), Baikuntha Pathak (Actor), Rishav Sarma (Actor), Ankurani Sarma (Singer), Nirab Mon Sarma (Actor) and Priyanka Kalita (Singer).

Briefing the media, BJP President Ranjit Dass said that in 2016, the mission was 84 but in 2021 the mission is 100 plus. “I am happy to welcome the artists in the party. I urge all the artists’ not to compromise in their career after joining politics. No one should do politics by leaving behind their families. BJP is not a party, it is a mission,” said Dass.