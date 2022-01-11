Assam: 2,837 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 5.69 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,31, 776 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,14,991. The recovery rate stood at 97.34 percent.

Assam on Tuesday reported 2,837 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 9,253. The positivity rate stood at 5.69 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 449 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 49,840 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (870), Jorhat (215), Cachar (189), and Dibrugarh (170).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Nalbari (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,31, 776 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,14,991. The recovery rate stood at 97.34 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,185 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.98 percent.

