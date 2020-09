Assam detected 2891 new coronavirus cases out of 39347 tests done in the last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the 2891 cases, Kamrup M reported 670 cases, Kamrup rural – 232, Karimganj – 175, Dibrugarh – 151.

The active cases in the state have touched 30179 while 90697 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll stands at 345. Assam currently has a total of 121224 cases.