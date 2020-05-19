Top StoriesRegional

ASSAM | 3 more test positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered 3 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night taking the state’s tally to 157.

“Alert – Three new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 157. I request all to maintain #SocialDistancing, must wear masks, and wash your hands frequently”; this was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

With the three new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 157, recovered-41, deaths-4, and migrated-2.

