Assam: 3 Youths Drown To Death In Lakhimpur

In a tragic incident, three youths drowned to death in river Subansiri near North Lakhimpur on Thursday afternoon.

As per a report, the deceased youths were of the age group of 20 years. They have been identified as Sajadul Haq, Mamud Hassan and Adnan Zaman Hazarika.

The youths were part of a seven-member group, who went out for a swim at the river.

However, the fast current in the river swept three of them away.

A rescue team the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later recovered their bodies in the evening.

