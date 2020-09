Assam detected 3054 new coronavirus cases out of 48846 tests done in the last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the 3054 cases, Kamrup M reported 735 cases, Dibrugarh- 198, Cachar – 192, Hojai-176.

The active cases in the state have touched 29274 while 88726 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll stands at 330. Assam currently has a total of 118333 cases.