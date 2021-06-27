Assam: Rs 3500 Cr Revenue Generation Target Set For Excise Dept

Assam Government on Saturday decided that a target of Rs. 3,500-crore revenue generation has been set for the department for the current financial year.

The decision was taken in a review meeting related to the functioning of the Excise department. The meeting was held in present of Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The Chief Minister tweeted: CM Dr @himantabiswa reviewed functioning of Excise Dept in presence of Excise Min Sri @ParimalSuklaba1 and discussed various issues related to revenue generation of the department.

Discussing various issues related to the department, the following directives were issued.

Key Directives: