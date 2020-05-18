Assam: 3rd Death of COVID-19 Reported from GMCH

The death toll in Assam due to the COVID-19 rose to 3 with the death of a 71-year-old person on Monday. Gopindra Ch Malakar, who returned from Mumbai, was under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he tested positive of COVID-19.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the person died at GMCH at around 11.05 am today owing to respiratory distress. The person who was also a cancer patient returned from Mumbai after which he was tested COVID-19 positive.

Himanta in a tweet said, “Extremely sad to share that Gopindra Ch Malakar 71, who returned from Mumbai & had neck cancer + Covid + passed away at 11.05 am at GMCH owing to respiratory distress. Doctors did their best. DME has reached & DC informed for other formalities.”

The minister further informed that his wife and son have also been sent to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) for suspected COVID-19 infection. They were shifted to MMCH from Radisson Blu today morning.