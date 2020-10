Assam registered four more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday taking the death tally of the state to 906.

Out of the four deaths, one each were reported from Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Jorhat and Biswanath.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

Late Atul Sharma (55) of Lakhimpur, Late Maita Bori (55) of Golaghat, Late Niroda Mech (62) of Jorhat and Late Suraoj Sharma (24) of Biswanath.