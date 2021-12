Four youths, who were about to join the ULFA-I, were arrested in Assam’s Doomdooma on Thursday.

As per sources, the youths were arrested from Pengeri area. They were identified as Somnath Moran, Manoranjan Chetia, Tapan Borpatragohain and Madhurjya Moran.

Police are currently interrogating them to unearth further linkages.

More details awaited.