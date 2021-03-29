Assam: 40 New COVID-19 Cases

Assam on Monday detected 40 new coronavirus cases, while, 24 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 469.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,104 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 7,113 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 19 cases, Tinsukia 6 and Kamrup Rural.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,310 with today’s positivity rate of 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,390 with a recovery rate of 98.66 per cent.