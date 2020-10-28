Assam: 448 New COVID Cases Detected

Assam registered 448 new coronavirus related cases while 1487 cured patients were discharged on Wednesday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Twitter.

The new cases were detected out of 26150 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent. Kamrup Metro reported 118 cases.

The active caseload of the state has sharply declined to 11803 and comprises 5.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state has escalated to 93.80% with total cured cases of 192514.

The death tally of the state has touched 917 and the total caseload of the state has crossed 2 lakhs with 2,05,237 cases.