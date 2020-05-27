ASSAM: 47k Concrete Poles replace Bamboo Electric Poles in last 4 yrs

The Power Department officials informed that during the last four years, 47 thousand bamboo and wooden electricity poles were replaced with concrete poles.

Besides, a Customer Relations Department including a call centre (complaint), MyBijulee App, customer care, e-mail, WhatsApp services have been opened; the officials informed adding that while the department presently has 56 lakh consumers, 42% of its total revenue comes from 13 thousand consumers.

Reviewing the activities of Power Department in a meeting held with officials of APDCL, AEGCL and APGCL at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the need for expeditious completion of electricity connections to all remaining villages in the State. He also directed the officials to issue a public notice urging people of the villages which do not have electricity connection yet to contact the department for installing necessary transmission lines.

Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, MLA Dr. Numol Momin, Chairman of APDCL Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Managing Directors of all the three companies of the Power Department and other officials were present in the meeting.