Top StoriesRegional

ASSAM: 47k Concrete Poles replace Bamboo Electric Poles in last 4 yrs

By Pratidin Bureau
1

The Power Department officials informed that during the last four years, 47 thousand bamboo and wooden electricity poles were replaced with concrete poles.

Besides, a Customer Relations Department including a call centre (complaint), MyBijulee App, customer care, e-mail, WhatsApp services have been opened; the officials informed adding that while the department presently has 56 lakh consumers, 42% of its total revenue comes from 13 thousand consumers.

Reviewing the activities of Power Department in a meeting held with officials of APDCL, AEGCL and APGCL at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the need for expeditious completion of electricity connections to all remaining villages in the State. He also directed the officials to issue a public notice urging people of the villages which do not have electricity connection yet to contact the department for installing necessary transmission lines.

Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, MLA Dr. Numol Momin, Chairman of APDCL Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Managing Directors of all the three companies of the Power Department and other officials were present in the meeting.

You might also like
National

Delhi: SN Shrivastava Replaces Amulya Patnaik as CP

National

Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 cr in Reliance Jio

Regional

Mrinal Hazarika, Jiten Dutta granted bail

Regional

Assam facebook admins to be arrested

Regional

Assam tableau to showcase ‘Sualkuchi’ on Republic Day

Sports

India’s Shashank Manohar re-elected as ICC Chairman

Comments
Loading...