Assam: 5 Newly-Elected MLAs Take Oath

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam MLA

The five newly-elected MLAs of BJP and its ally UPPL who had won in the bypolls to five seats held on October 30 were sworn-in on Thursday at Assam Legislative Assembly.

The new BJP MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi was the first who took oath followed by Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra, Jiron Basumatary from Gossaigaon and Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary.

The oath taking ceremony was administered by the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Related News

Jute Industry Reservation Norms For 2021-22 Approved By Govt

Karimganj Accident: CM Sarma Announces Rs. 1lakh Each to the…

LGBI Airport: Female Employees Can’t Wear Mekhala Chador,…

Assam: Another Paper Mill Employee Dies

The bye-elections were necessitated after BPF MLA of Gossaigaon and UPPL MLA of Tamulpur constituency died due to post Covid-19 complications and the MLAs of Thowra, Mariani and Bhabanipur switched to BJP.

ALSO READ: Jute Industry Reservation Norms For 2021-22 Approved By Govt

You might also like
Business

Amway India Onboards Mirabai Chanu as Brand Ambassador

Assam

Mystery over dead woman from Assam in Israel solved

Assam

Firing between Security Forces & suspected ULFA (I) along the Assam-Arunachal…

Assam

Yuvraj Singh To Star In Assam’s Web series

Top Stories

Assam constituencies map to alter

Top Stories

Pakistan: At least 20 Killed After 5.9 Earthquake Hits Balochistan