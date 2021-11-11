Assam: 5 Newly-Elected MLAs Take Oath

The five newly-elected MLAs of BJP and its ally UPPL who had won in the bypolls to five seats held on October 30 were sworn-in on Thursday at Assam Legislative Assembly.

The new BJP MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi was the first who took oath followed by Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra, Jiron Basumatary from Gossaigaon and Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary.

The oath taking ceremony was administered by the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The bye-elections were necessitated after BPF MLA of Gossaigaon and UPPL MLA of Tamulpur constituency died due to post Covid-19 complications and the MLAs of Thowra, Mariani and Bhabanipur switched to BJP.

ALSO READ: Jute Industry Reservation Norms For 2021-22 Approved By Govt