Assam: 50 Year Old Man Arrested On Charges Of Raping 3 Minor Girls

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday on charges of raping three minor girls.

The accused, identified as one Rajani Kanta Daimary, allegedly raped three minor girls of Jengorbori village under the jurisdiction of Laharighat Police Station in Assam’s Morigaon district.

A case was registered after the family members of the three victims lodged a complaint against Daimary and subsequently, he was arrested. The police had registered a case under sections 376 AB and R/W section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act on December 20.

According to the police, Daimary used to lure the minors to his home and rape them. He was absconding after the crime and was later caught from Amtola area yesterday.

The police said, “On December 20, a case was registered at Laharighat police station against Rajani Daimary for allegedly raping three minor girls, between the age group of 6-7 years. We nabbed the accused person from the Amtola area on Wednesday”.

