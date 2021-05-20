Assam: 51,818 Active Covid Cases , 6.40% Positivity Rate

Assam has reported less than 7 per cent positivity rate of Covid cases for the last four consecutive days. The state recorded 6,573 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent.

The state also registered 3,071 discharges and 74 deaths today.

The active caseload of the state is 51,818

Further, over a lakh Covid tests were conducted today, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1,084), Nagaon (477), Kamrup Rural (432), and Dibrugarh (490).\

There has been an increase in cases in Kamrup Metro today. The district had reported less than 1000 fresh cases of the fatal virus for in the last two days. The district in the last ten days have logged 11,548 cases.

The total recoveries have surged to 2,97,902 with 84.24 per cent.

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (10), Barpeta (9), Kamrup Rural (8), Dibrugarh (7), Goalpara (7), Nagaon (5), Tinsukia (4), Darrang (3), Sivasagar (3), Bongaigaon (2), Cachar (2), Golaghat (2), Lakhimpur (2), Sonitpur (2), while, single deaths were reported from Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Morigaon, and Nalbari.

The death tally is 2,507 with 0.71 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,53,574.