Assam: 55 News COVID Cases Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 55 new coronavirus related cases while three deaths were reported on Tuesday. The new cases were detected out of 16205 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.34%.

No deaths were reported today.

Meanwhile, 56 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,632.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,690.

 The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,064 cases.

