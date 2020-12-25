Assam: 61 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Assam registered 61 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.59% with 3422 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 11757 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.52%.

Meanwhile, 95 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.93% with 211378 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215836.

No death was reported today, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.