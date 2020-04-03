Assam: 70 Placed in Quarantine at Sarusajai Stadium

A total of 70 people from Nalbari and Jagiroad have been placed in quarantine at Sarusajai Stadium on Thursday night by the state health department.

47 people from Nalbari have been sent to Sarusajai by Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital. These people were kept in isolation at the hospital as they are suspected to have infected with COVID-19.

Arshad Ali, who has been tested positive of COVID-19, has already been admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

On the other hand, 23 people from Jagiroad have also been placed in quarantine at Sarusajai Stadium. Out of the 23, several are women and children and all of them are relatives of the three people who are tested positive of the deadly virus.