Assam: 70 Regional Groups ‘Likely’ To Form New Party

In a major turn of events, 70 regional indigenous organizations may join hands with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in a bid to form a single regional political party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in 2021.

A meeting was held regarding the decision to the formation of a new regional party in the state and representatives of all the organizations are in agreement with KMSS.

“Regional indigenous communities (Jaati) and regionalism will be in grave danger if BJP isn’t defeated in the 2021 Assembly elections,” the representatives said.

“A new party will have to be constituted under one flag along with the construction of a constitution,” the representatives added.

In the meeting, it was discussed, that the BJP has always been taking decisions and making policies that differ with the best interest of the state. The organizations have vowed to remove BJP-RSS completely from the state.

KMSS has also asked AASU (All Assam Students Union) to come forward and participate under a single political party and challenge the ruling governance of BJP.

Besides, a meeting will soon be called for AASU, AJYCP (Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad), and all the seventy organizations to discuss the formation of a single party, KMSS representative stated.