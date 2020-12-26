Assam: 74 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam recorded 74 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.57% with 3389 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 18274 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.40%.

Meanwhile, 105 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.94% with 211483 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215910.

Two more deaths were reported today. The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Gabinda Chkarbarty (70) of Bongaigaon and Late Prabin Das (75) of Kamrup.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1035 cases.

