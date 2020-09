Assam: 8 More Succumb To COVID

Assam recorded eight more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 323.

Confirming the deaths, the state health minister stated the details of the deceased:

Late Shakuntala Sen (63), Late Kajal Dutta (66), Late Wahida Rahman (60), Dibrugarh; Late Madhabi Bhattacharjee (75), Late Jamir Uddin (60) of Karimganj; Late Prabhat Chandra Bora (82), Late Bulu Devi (69) of Kamrup M and Late Prafulla Sagariya (72) of Darrang