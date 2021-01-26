Assam: 8 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

COVID-19 cases in Assam seem to be witnessing a declining trend. On Tuesday, the state recorded only 8 new cases, taking the active cases to 836, while one death was reported.

The new cases were detected out of 7,551 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,079 cases. However, 1,347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

The total COVID cases till date stands at 2,17,025.

In addition, 89 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,763. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.50 per cent.

