Assam: 86 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 9994 Tests

86 new coronavirus cases were detected in Assam out of 9994 tests conducted on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 0.86 %.

Out of the new cases, 20 patients were tested positive in Kamrup Metro.

The total active cases now stood at 3142.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 98.05 %, the recoveries have mounted to 207394.

The death tally has touched 974 with 0.46 %.

The total caseload of the state is 211513.