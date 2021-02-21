Assam: 9 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 5,923 Tests

Assam reported nine new coronavirus related cases on Saturday, while 18 have been discharged.

Out of the nine cases, eight of them were reported in Kamrup (M) and one in Tinsukia. The new cases were detected out of 5,923 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.15 per cent with an active caseload of 260.

2,14,694 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,091 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,392.