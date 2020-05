Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this afternoon announced that a 9-year-old boy from Ward No 3 of Jorhat, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recently, the boy had come from Delhi and he is now in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH), reports said.

Coronavirus cases in Assam now stand at 96. This figure includes 41 recoveries, 2 casualties, and 2 migrations.