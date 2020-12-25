Assam: A UK Returnee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that a person who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister said that the person has tested positive after returning from UK but it has not yet confirmed whether it is the new mutated coronavirus which originated in Britain. The result will be confirmed after three days, the minister said.

Talking about the COVID-19 lockdown, the minister said that the government has not planned to impose any lockdown and that the people of the state will lead a new life from January 1 with the starting of the New Year.

