Assam: AAMTA Calls for Chakka Bandh from Oct 5

By Pratidin Bureau
Chakka Bandh
Representative image
The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) has called for an indefinite Chakka Bandh from Monday (October 5) in protest against various demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transport association has called for a strike against the Assam Transport department demanding to increase the bus fare.

The association made allegations against the government that it has increased the price of various essential commodities and the price of petrol and diesel but the government has not increased the bus fare despite of repeated demands made by the association.

The association also said that the bus, tracker, e-rickshaw has been providing service to the people by carrying 50% passengers bearing heavy loss but the government has not come out with any conclusion regarding the increase in fares of city buses, trackers and e-rickshaw.

Therefore, the association has called for a statewide strike from Monday for an indefinite time in protest against it.

