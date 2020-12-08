Assam: Active Cases Dip To 1.67%

Assam reported 94 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday out of which Guwahati reported 14 cases. The active caseload of the state is 1.67 percent comprising 3575 positive patients.

The new cases were detected out of the 19955 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours with 0.47 percent.

Meanwhile, 102 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate has spiked to 97.86 per cent with 209444 discharged cases.

The death tally has touched 997 with two more deaths registered today.

So far, the total caseload of the state stood at 214019.