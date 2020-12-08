Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Active Cases Dip To 1.67%

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Assam reported 94 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday out of which Guwahati reported 14 cases. The active caseload of the state is 1.67 percent comprising 3575 positive patients.

The new cases were detected out of the 19955 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours with 0.47 percent.

Meanwhile, 102 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate has spiked to 97.86 per cent with 209444 discharged cases.

Related News

BTC Polls: Campaigning Ends For II Phase

4 Lions At Spanish Zoo Test COVID +VE

Assam: COVID Deaths Near 1000

Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Rs 250 Per Dose

The death tally has touched 997 with two more deaths registered today.

So far, the total caseload of the state stood at 214019.

You might also like
Regional

Himanta should be arrested: Ripun Bora

Top Stories

IPL Schedule To Be Released On Sunday

Regional

Guwahati Faces Major Flood Threat

Business

India Responsible for Slashed Global Growth Estimate: IMF Chief

National

WATCH: Medical staff drags patient to X-Ray room

Sports

4th Test: Aus all out for 300, India in driver’s seat

Comments
Loading...