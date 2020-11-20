Assam Activists Condemns Arrests of Artists for Making Akhil’s Graffiti

A bunch of journalists, litterateurs, senior citizens, critics, artists of Assam have condemned the arrests of the artists for painting a graffiti of the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi on Thursday. The graffiti was made on the walls of the flyover near Games Villages in National Highway.

Speculations are on the rife that the graffiti was made by the student artists from different colleges or varisties and represent Anga Art Collective.

The graffiti was created to protest for Akhil Gogoi’s release. Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 2019 for allegedly inciting violence during the Anti-CAB/CAA protests in Assam.

The concerned activists demanded that Akhil Gogoi who was remanded to custody without any valid reason should be released immediately. The judicial system should be responsible for the safety and security of the independence, social and democratic environment of all class of the people.

The administrative officers should be responsible to control the diversity of social, and religious activity in order to maintain peace and order.

The activists include Hyder Hussain (journalist), Arup Borbora (Advocate), Holiram Terang (Former MLA), Mrinal Talukdar (Journalist), Kaustav Saikia (Museologist), Samudra Kajol Saikia (Cultural Critic), Ankur Tamuli Phukan (History Researcher), Gaurav Rajkhowa (cultural critic), Bidyut Sagar Baruah (Research student) among others.