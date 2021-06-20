Assam announces 2021 Bishnu Rabha Award

Assam announced the 2021 Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award for the Year.

This time, two eminent personalities have been awarded the prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award.

Notable painter, sculptor from Assam Sunaram Nath has been presented the award this year along with distinguished folk dancer from Assam Drona Bhuyan.

The award includes Rs. 2 lakh in cash, citation certificate along with an angabastra.

On Friday, the Assam government announced that the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Award, 2021 would be conferred on noted sculptor Sonaram Nath and folk dancer Drona Bhuyan.

The Assam government has been conferring the award on June 20 every year since 1993 to observe the death anniversary of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

The Director of Cultural Affairs, Assam said that this year the award will be conferred on a different date.