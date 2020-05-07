Assam announces early summer vacation

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced early summer vacation for the students this academic year as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 scare.

“Holidays announced for all educational institutions from May 1 to May 31”, said Sarma.

The state government had suspended all teaching and learning activity from March 23 due to the rising coronavirus infections across the country. All government schools were also instructed to commence online classes for Classes 10 and 12 from early April.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Minister said, “Heartening that we have received more than Rs 109.41 cr towards Assam Covid-19 Relief Fund so far”.

The Assam police has issued passes to 375 persons coming from other parts of the country to Assam. 540 more such passes are under process, Sarma added.