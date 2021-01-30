“Assam-Arunachal CM Will Be Responsible If OIL Employees Die”: ULFA(I)

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) on Saturday has mailed a statement regarding the two employees of the private oil company Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited who were kidnapped from Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 20.

Besides resolving the issue of prisoner exchange conflict between the Quippo and the militant group, the government has planned for delaying tactics to rescue the kidnappers.

This operation will be carried out by the Unified Command and the intelligence agency, DIA, RAW, IB, NIA, and others.

The government also planned to blame ULFA by murdered the abducted oil employees in the operation. So ULFA(I) has released the statements to not blame them if something wrong happened to the kidnappers, the statement added.

“Both Assam, Arunachal Chief Minister and Indian Army will be responsible for deaths of two employees” they added.

In a video released by the ULFA-Independent few days ago, the two abducted oil employees are being seen pleading their respective State Governments for making arrangements for their safe return home.