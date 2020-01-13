Assam Assembly adjourned for 45 minutes

Not satisfied with centre’s move to amend Citizenship Amendment Act, AIUDF MLAs wore black masks and held a protest outside Assam legislative Assembly on Monday.

The lawmakers marched into the well of the House carrying posters and shouted slogans following which the session was adjourned for 45 minutes.

As per the schedule, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi delivered his speech in the House.

The day-long special session of Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to stormy on Monday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as the session has been convened only to ratify the Centre’s bill to extend reservation for SC/ST for another 10 years.