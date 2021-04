Founder President of Assam Association, Gurgaon, Mridul Bhuyan succumbed to COVID-19 at a private nursing home in Gurugram.

Bhuyan, who originally hailed from Sivasagar contributed for Assamese society in Delhi and Gurugram. He served as an officer at Power Grid.

The Assamese society of Delhi and Gurgaon expressed grief over the demise of Bhuyan.