Assam bags four awards in fisheries sector

Assam bagged Best State, Best Quasi Government Organization, Best District, and Best Fish Farmer awards in recognition of commendable work in the Fisheries Sector by the Fisheries Department, Government of Assam. The award was presented by the Government of India.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India gave away the awards to Sri Rakesh Kumar (Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fisheries Department), Dr. Ramendra Ch. Barman, (District Fisheries Development Officer, Nagaon), Sri Amal Medhi, (Vill & PO- Sondha, District-Nalbari) and Managing Director (I/C) from Assam while celebrating World Fisheries Day 2020.

The World Fisheries Day 2020 was held at A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall, NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi.

Rakesh Kumar, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fisheries Department received the “Best State Award” on behalf of the Government of Assam with a cash reward of 10 lakh prize money, a certificate, one Shawl and a Memento.

Dr. Ramendra Ch. Barman, (District Fisheries Development Officer, Nagaon) received the award for Best District award and a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh.

Amal Medhi received the Best Farmer award under the category of Hilly States and North Eastern States of India and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

And Managing Director (I/C) from Assam received the Best Quasi Government Organization award and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Fishery, Govt of Assam congratulated the entire team and conveyed his good wishes. The minister also announced for grand celebration programme to mark the achievement in the fisheries sector.

It is noteworthy to mention that Assam has bagged four awards for the first time in the fisheries sector from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for its outstanding performance in the last three years under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP Government. “I, therefore, dedicate these achievements to the people of Assam,” said Parimal Suklabaidya.