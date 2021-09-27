Assam Based Forum Urges Centre To Revive Hinglaj Temple In Baluchistan

Ahead of Durgotsav, Northeast India-based forum Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has urged the Central government to revitalise the Hinglaj Mata Mandir, a Shakti Peeth which has mythological connections with Kamrup Kamakhya legends, located in the province of Baluchistan in Pakistan.

In a statement, PPFA stated that necessary steps should be taken in order for Sanatani Baloch nationals to worship the deity without any fear or trepidation during the annual religious festival that marks the victory of Maa Durga against the demon Mahishasura.

The Hinglaj Mata temple situated in a mountain cave on the bank of Hingol river inside Hingol National Park has an idol of Goddess Shakti (Sati), adjacent to the Makran coast of the Arabian Sea in the south-western part of Pakistan, is a revered place for Hindus and thousands gather there to pray in front of Goddess Shakti with rituals.

Prominent Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri, while interacting with the PPFA recently, mentioned that the Hinglaj Mata temple is in a deplorable condition due to the indifferent approach of occupying Pakistani forces in Baluchistan.

President of the Free Baluchistan Movement said Baloch people have high regard for the shrine even though the majority of them practise Islam. The spirited Baloch leader also greeted the Hindu families of Baluchistan and Bharat (Hindustan) on the occasion of the impending religious festival that epitomizes the victory of good over evil.

The PPFA appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a personal interest to activate diplomatic channels with an aim to revive the Hinglaj temple and pave easier ways for Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine. As the Baloch nationals are secular in nature, they should also be taken into confidence in fulfilling the dream, concluded the forum.