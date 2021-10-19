Assam: BDYF Refutes Claims Of Smearing Ink On Assamese Poster

Barak Democratic Youth Front (BDYF) has refuted claims of the group smearing black ink on an Assam government advertisement banner written in Assamese.

BDYF chief Pradip Dutta Roy, who was summoned by the Cachar police on Tuesday, said that the organization was not involved in the alleged act of dishonouring the Assamese language.

He said that he had informed police that there was a protest program of their organization at the same venue but the banner was smeared with black ink before they reached the spot, adding that they do not know who did it.

Roy however said that his organization would continue to fight for Bengali language and its official implementation in Barak valley.

On Monday, the Cachar district’s office of Jal Jeevan Mission lodged an FIR against the BDYF at Silchar police station for allegedly dishonouring the Assamese language by putting black ink on the government advertisement.

BDYF had on Sunday demanded complete revocation of Assamese language while using banners for promotion and publicity of government schemes in Barak valley.

It also demanded the complete prohibition of the Assamese language in the entire Barak valley as per the 1961 Bengali Language Movement of Barak Valley, Assam.