Assam: Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury Transferred as Bajali DC

The Personnel (Administration) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle of IAS, ACS officers of the state. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The reshuffle that has been carried are:

IAS Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Bajali

IAS Manavendra Prasad Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department

ACS Mrigesh Narayan Barua who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Bajali has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat

