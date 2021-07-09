Assam: Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury Transferred as Bajali DC

By Pratidin Bureau
The Personnel (Administration) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle of IAS, ACS officers of the state. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The reshuffle that has been carried are:

  • IAS Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Bajali
  • IAS Manavendra Prasad Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department
  • ACS Mrigesh Narayan Barua who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Bajali has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat
