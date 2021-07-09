Assam: Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury Transferred as Bajali DC

The Personnel (Administration) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle of IAS, ACS officers of the state. The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.
The reshuffle that has been carried are:
- IAS Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Bajali
- IAS Manavendra Prasad Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries & Commerce Department
- ACS Mrigesh Narayan Barua who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Bajali has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat
ALSO READ: How Dangerous Is The Delta Variant: Things To Know About The Mutation