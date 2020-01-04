Assam BJP holds State-level convention Today

BJP Assam Pradesh holds a State-level convention of its booth presidents and elected representatives, at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara on Saturday. BJP’s national working president JP Nadda will address the event, which will be attended by over 90,000 party cadres.

BJP leadership claimed that BJP cadres have faced threats and intimidations at many places during the past few weeks.

“Bus owners have been threatened at some places in Upper Assam and asked not to ferry BJP cadres to the meeting. Such things are not right. In a democracy everyone has a right to express his or her own opinion. However, despite all this, tomorrow you will witness the huge enthusiasm of the BJP cadres here…Despite threats and intimidations, the BJP cadres will prove that they are invincible and iron-willed,” Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Asked about the massive crowds witnessed during anti-CAA protest events, Sarma said that his meetings are also attended by thousands.