Top StoriesRegional

Assam BJP holds State-level convention Today

By Pratidin Bureau
162

BJP Assam Pradesh holds a State-level convention of its booth presidents and elected representatives, at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara on Saturday. BJP’s national working president JP Nadda will address the event, which will be attended by over 90,000 party cadres.

BJP leadership claimed that BJP cadres have faced threats and intimidations at many places during the past few weeks.

“Bus owners have been threatened at some places in Upper Assam and asked not to ferry BJP cadres to the meeting. Such things are not right. In a democracy everyone has a right to express his or her own opinion. However, despite all this, tomorrow you will witness the huge enthusiasm of the BJP cadres here…Despite threats and intimidations, the BJP cadres will prove that they are invincible and iron-willed,” Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Asked about the massive crowds witnessed during anti-CAA protest events, Sarma said that his meetings are also attended by thousands.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

FTs creating ‘havoc’ in Assam: Amnesty

Top Stories

Riyan smashes KKR out of Eden

National

Kathua Rape Case: Six Convicted, One Acquited

Technology

Two Instagram co-founders resign

Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce collecting her fourth world 100m title in Doha

Regional

Leopard attacks three in Maligaon

Comments
Loading...