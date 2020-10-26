Assam BJP Minority Morcha Vice Prez Passes Away

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
91

Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of Nalbari, Abdus Sobahan passed away on Sunday evening at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sobahan was the Vice President of the Minority Morcha State Vice President.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed his condolences to the bereaved’s family.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of BJP Assam Minority Morcha State Vice President, Abdus Suhan. Praying for the departed soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

