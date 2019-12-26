Assam: BJP President Ranjit Dass Shooed Away in Chabua

A day after a massive rally organized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Barpeta, the state party president Ranjit Dass has been shooed away at Chabua in Dibrugarh district, the hometown of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after a clash erupted between the AASU activists and BJP activists.

Ranjit Dass went to Chabua to take stock of MLA Binod Hazarika and also attended a party meeting and while returning he was shooed away by anti-CAA protestors. Dass has also been waved black flag by AASU activists and workers from different organizations.

Dass has to face protests while heading to Chabua and the BJP workers also pelted stones at AASU activists while waving black flag to the party President. Moreover, the Chabua town has been shut down spontaneously following the protest.

Meanwhile, the people of Chabua have observed serial protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act demanding to withdraw the act. On Wednesday, locals from across 10 villages had taken out a protest rally against the citizenship law and criticized the Assam Government for supporting the central government to bring the citizenship law which will destroy the culture and dignity of the state.