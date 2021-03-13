Assam BJP Spokesperson Phani Pathak Quits Party

BJP spokesperson Phani Pathak has quit the party on Saturday after being denied a ticket to contest from Patharsarkuchi constituency in the upcoming Assam polls.

During a press meet, Pathak stated that he sent his resignation letter to the party President Ranjeet Kumar Dass today after he was denied the ticket. He also said the party has alienated him.

He claimed that he made immense contributions to the constituency but the party chief did not even meet him.

Notably, Pathak was the former president of Bajali Zilla Samiti.