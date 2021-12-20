Assam: Bound Corpse Recovered Lying In Gutter In Gohpur

Assam Dead body recovers in Gutter
In a shocking incident in Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district on Monday, a dead body was recovered lying in a gutter.

The incident was reported from a tea garden in Naya Ghogra in Gohpur where the body was recovered from a gutter with its hands and neck tied.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Bhakta.

The cause of death is believed to be a homicide, looking at the state in which the body was recovered, though further details will emerge after investigation.

