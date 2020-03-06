Assam Budget 2020-21 leaked online!

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Budget 2020-21 leaked online!
The Assam Budget 2020-21 was allegedly leaked online. According to reports, the copy of the Budget was uploaded to the website of the Assam Finance Department. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 in the Assam assembly at around 2 PM on Friday.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary denied the allegation and said that the Cabinet has to approve the Budget before the Finance Minister tables it in the Assembly. “As a cabinet minister, I don’t know the budget, so how the budget could be leaked?”

On the other hand, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that the Budget has lost its sanctity as it was leaked online.

Meanwhile, the website is currently non-functional.

