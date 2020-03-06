Assam Budget 2020-21 | LIVE

During Financial Year 2018-19, our Government has transferred Rs 5000 through Direct Benefit Transfer to 7,21,485 bank accounts of Tea Garden workers across 752 Tea Gardens spread over 26 districts of Assam, in 2 equal instalments of Rs. 2500 each.: Himanta Biswa

We will release the third tranche of Rs. 3000 to 7,21,485 bank accounts to strengthen our efforts to enhance financial inclusion in the Tea Garden areas. Rs. 220 Crore in the Budget 2020-21 is allocated for the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar.: FM

‘Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela’ launched in 2018 has played a strong role in incentivizing & strengthening the efforts of financial inclusion of the tea tribe community. It was an attempt to address the issues of ‘weekly cash cycle’ that the Tea Garden workers are trapped into.: FM

A sum of Rs 1000 Crore will be allocated for ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Yojana’ which will enable our youth to get actively engaged in various economic activities without leaving their native places.: FM

We would like to propose a scheme to provide free electricity to all households whose monthly electricity consumption is up to 30 units, considered sufficient to support basic electricity consumption needs of a household, like light bulbs, etc.: Himanta

Currently, 14 Lakh families consume electricity up to 30 units monthly and this initiative will immediately benefit families belonging to the bottom of the pyramid including tea garden workers, families living below poverty line and our SC-ST population.: Himanta Biswa

The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) is on the verge of recommending an increase in tariff which will burden consumers greatly. Government will provide Rs. 400 Crore to APDCL for providing tariff relief to the general public. Re 650 cr for this.: Himanta Biswa

Last year, we had promised that 4 kg of free sugar will be provided to each of our tea garden families. The process of procurement and tendering is now complete and we are in the process of implementing this component of the #ANNA Yojana as well.: Himanta Biswa

#ANNA Yojana – This is to ensure our commitment to a minimum nutritional security for our citizens is steadfast. A total amount of Rs. 498 Crore has been allocated for this initiative for 2020-21.: Himanta

We would like to propose that free rice will now be provided to all the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. This gesture of the Government will immediately benefit an additional 53 Lakh families.

We would like to propose that free rice will now be provided to all the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. This gesture of the Government will immediately benefit an additional 53 Lakh families: FM

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) is one of the most important Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) in the country today. Assam has an emotional connect with this PSU, for, it has its origin in the tenets of the Assam Accord: Himanta

The idea behind increasing our stake is to ensure that NRL remains a public sector undertaking in the long term and becomes an engine for growth for the State, especially given its plan to expand to 9 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) from the present 3 MMTPA capacity: Himanta Biswa

The 18 Flagship Schemes which are better known as the “Ashtadash Mukutor Unnoyonee Maala” have laid the foundation for not just growth and development but also equity and justice for the people of Assam since 2016: Himanta.

We have decided to acquire 13.65% additional stake. Accordingly, a sum of Rs.1500 Crore in this Budget 2020-21 has been allocated for the extra stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL): FM

Under PM-KISAN, 27 Lakh farmers have reached 3 tranches of cash transfer from the Government of India, amounting to Rs.1609 Crore. We’ve also transferred Rs 5000 each to 5 Lakh farmers, totaling Rs 250 Crore under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana: FM.

To enable our farmers to continue deriving the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card, we have contributed Rs. 10,000 per beneficiary for renewal of KCC, thereby bringing back a total of 67,452 farmers in the KCC benefits net: Finance Minister.

We have provided a subsidy of 25% for prompt repayment of agricultural loans under the Assam Farmers’ Credit Subsidy Scheme of 2018, up to a limit of Rs. 25000 to 1,15,302 farmers till December 2019: Himanta

The number of BPL girls receiving free bicycles has increased over tenfold, from 16,977 in 2015-16 to 2,17,017 in 2019-20. Through sincere initiatives like these, we have been able to bring down school dropout rate at Class IX level from 13.6% in 2015-16 to just 1.3% in 2019-20: Himanta Biswa Sarma.

1.34 Crore free textbooks have been distributed to more than 13 Lakh students studying in Classes IX to XII. Secondly, we have also waived off the admission and tuition fees for 1,16,191 students coming from the economically weaker sections of the society: FM

Under AAA and PMJAY, 81370 cases and 103184 cases have been treated respectively saving precious lives of the economically weaker segments of our population and preventing these families from financial penury: Himanta.

In Assam, 53,510 households had tap water connections. We worked hard and have now nearly tripled the figures. Today, 1.41 Lakh households have been provided a functional tap water connection. In the same vein, 32.66 Lakh households have access to toilets, up from a figure of 6.09 Lakh: FM

From constructing houses at a rate of 196 in 2015-16, the state jumped to an average run rate of 397 houses per day in 2018-19 under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural). During the last 4 years, nearly 5.19 Lakh houses have been constructed under the PMAY (Rural).

The total number of telecom subscribers grew from 1.7 Cr in 2015 to 2.3 Crore in 2019. From 54 Lakh internet subscribers in 2015, today the population accessing the internet has risen to 1.15 Cr.

335 bridges have been converted to RCC till date and 220 new bridges have been built during the last four years: Himanta.

The Finance Minister said that today, a mother can send her daughter to a college, miles away because there is a road; a son can ensure his father gets emergency treatment because a bridge connecting his village to the nearest hospital is in place. These are stories of hope & development that make our job worthwhile.

The Members of the House, as well as any other reader who wields this document, can scan the QR codes placed at appropriate places in this Budget Speech using smartphones to witness how small reformative steps of our Govt have made a large impact in the life of the common man: Himanta Biswa Sarma

A quick snapshot of transformation brought about in the physical infrastructure of Assam. But then, as they say, ‘seeing is believing’. So, we have tried to push the boundaries of e-Budget, a level further by introducing the QR Code feature in the Budget Speech: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In 2016, state's ecoy was in bad shape. Over last 4 years we revived ecoy. Where in 2015-16, Govt was in a position to pay only 6 months 10 days’ worth of employee’s salaries through own revenues, today, we're in a position to pay the same for 7 months & 9 days. #AssamBudget2020 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 6, 2020

We have increased total expenditure by nearly Rs 30,000 Cr over last 3 years which has a multiplier effect on the economy.: Himanta Biswa

A herculean effort on improving our parameters on critical Health indices

A holistic approach to urban & rural development. An emphasis on cultural and social renaissance of our communities: Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The source of inspiration for this has been consistently drawn from Pandit Deen Dayal Updhay’s concept of Integral Humanism and the truism of Swami Vivekananda’s clarion call of man making and nation building.: Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First Budget in 2016 was aimed at outlining policies and frameworks of governance of our Government. We spoke of the four pillars – Personal Integrity, Political Inclusivity, Governance Legitimacy and People Participation.: Himanta

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” a mantra by PM Narendra Modi

has been our abiding mantra of governance. The clarion call given by CM Sarbananda Sonowal for making Assam “Videshi Mukt, Durneeti Mukt, Santrashvad Mukt, and Pradushan Mukt” is also closer to reality.: Finance Minister.

This unique achievement has been made possible only because of the faith reposed in me by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and by the people of Assam: Himanta

I am the first full-time Finance Minister of Assam, after its bifurcation in 1972, to present the Budget for five consecutive years: Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the Assam Budget was allegedly leaked online, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the people to avoid speculation. Taking to Twitter, he stated that taxation proposals will be decided in the cabinet meeting ahead of presenting the Budget in the Assembly.