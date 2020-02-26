Assam budget will highlight aims & aspirations of ethnic communities: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought suggestions from the representatives of ethnic communities to improve their socio-economic conditions and consequently feature them on the budgetary provisions.

The CM held a meeting with the representatives of different ethnic organizations on Wednesday evening in an attempt to talk to them to incorporate their demands and aspirations in the coming State budget.

In the meeting, he stated that his government has been working to safeguard the cultural, linguistic and customary traditions along with their rights on mati, bheti. He also said that his government has been working diligently to reflect the aims and aspirations of ethnic communities of Assam in different schemes and programmes.

CM Shri Sarbananda Sonowal met representatives of the Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Tea Tribes, Adivasi, Santal, Kalita, Keot & Sut communities at Janata Bhawan.



Suggestions by members of the communities for the upcoming budget were discussed in the meeting.

Sonowal further assured that the State government would never indulge in anything keeping the people of the State in dark. The representatives from Moran, Mattak, Tea tribe community, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Adivasi, Santhal community were present at today’s meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence from March 2.